Oprah Celebrates ‘Living the Life I Want’ While Dropping Over 40 Lbs. In Second Weight Watchers Ad

Oprah Winfrey is slimming down — she has lost more than 40 lbs.! — yet she is still living her life to the fullest.

In the second of two new ads for Weight Watchers, the media guru shares a glimpse of the activities that make her happy, including yoga, walking her dogs, cooking pasta (carbs!) with friends and curling up with a book.

“Like everybody, I want to live a life that’s full,” Winfrey, 62, says in the ad, shared with PEOPLE. “Full of the happiness found in living the life I want. Full of the energy that comes with good health. Full of the great foods I love.”

Winfrey, a Weight Watchers shareholder, says she no longer feels like she has to sacrifice a joyful life for her diet.

“At Weight Watchers, I don’t have to choose between weight loss and living well,” she says. “I live well while losing weight. It is easier than it’s ever been, and not one day have I felt deprived.”

“And most important,” she adds, pausing before launching into her classic Oprah singing cry, “it WORKS!”

Winfrey revealed in another ad, which premiered earlier Thursday, that she has lost “over 40 lbs.” on Weight Watchers, while still eating tacos, pasta and — her favorite — bread.

She’s sharing recipes for those pasta dishes, soups and more in her new cookbook, Food, Health and Happiness, out on Jan. 3.

The book also chronicles her lengthy and zigzagging weight loss journey over the years, from when Joan Rivers called Winfrey out for gaining weight during her first-ever Tonight Show appearance in 1985, to when she joined Weight Watchers in August 2015.