Rosé and Pasta! What Oprah Eats in a Day — in 2018

Oprah is continuing to live her best life in 2018.

The media mogul — who kicked off the year with a bang after her Golden Globes speech — is still enjoying all the carbs (bread!) she loves.

Winfrey shared a day of her meals, and she’s enjoying plenty of pasta and sorbet — along with her classic egg sandwich for breakfast — while sticking to her Weight Watchers plan. The Wrinkle in Time star, who is also a shareholder in Weight Watchers, says she’s enjoying the weight loss system’s new Freestyle program.

“When I first heard about it, I thought it was too good to be true — the fish, beans and corn in my favorite tacos are now zero points!” Winfrey says in a press release shared with PEOPLE. “I thought the SmartPoints system was livable before, but Freestyle brings an even greater level of ease.”

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Talks About Finally Being At Peace With Food

Here’s what a day in the life looks like for the potential presidential candidate.

Breakfast

"The Usual" Egg Sandwich Weight Watchers

“The Usual” egg sandwich:

1 slice of toasted wheat bread, ⅛ of an avocado, 1 over-easy egg, 1 medium tomato

4 points

Lunch

Cacio e pepe with shrimp Weight Watchers

Cacio e pepe pasta with sautéed shrimp:

1 cup cooked spaghetti, 3 tbsp. grated Pecorino cheese, 2 garlic cloves, 1½ tsp. black pepper, ¼ tsp. sea salt, 3 oz. cooked fresh shrimp

7 points

Fresh fruit sorbet:

3 cups of mixed berries, 1 tsp. mint

0 points

Snack

Popcorn and Kale Chips Weight Watchers

Popcorn and kale chips:

1 cup air-popped popcorn, 1 cup baked kale

1 point

Dinner

Miso-glazed Cod Weight Watchers

Miso-glazed cod with brown rice and vegetables:

5 oz. cod fillet marinaded in white miso, dark brown sugar, sake and mirin; ½ cup brown rice and 1½ cup mixed vegetables

9 points

Glass of rosé

4 points

Total Points:

25