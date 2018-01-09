Rosé and Pasta! What Oprah Eats in a Day — in 2018

Oprah is continuing to live her best life in 2018.
The media mogul — who kicked off the year with a bang after her Golden Globes speech — is still enjoying all the carbs (bread!) she loves.
Winfrey shared a day of her meals, and she’s enjoying plenty of pasta and sorbet — along with her classic egg sandwich for breakfast — while sticking to her Weight Watchers plan. The Wrinkle in Time star, who is also a shareholder in Weight Watchers, says she’s enjoying the weight loss system’s new Freestyle program.
“When I first heard about it, I thought it was too good to be true — the fish, beans and corn in my favorite tacos are now zero points!” Winfrey says in a press release shared with PEOPLE. “I thought the SmartPoints system was livable before, but Freestyle brings an even greater level of ease.”
Here’s what a day in the life looks like for the potential presidential candidate.
Breakfast
1 slice of toasted wheat bread, ⅛ of an avocado, 1 over-easy egg, 1 medium tomato
4 points
Lunch
Cacio e pepe pasta with sautéed shrimp:
1 cup cooked spaghetti, 3 tbsp. grated Pecorino cheese, 2 garlic cloves, 1½ tsp. black pepper, ¼ tsp. sea salt, 3 oz. cooked fresh shrimp
7 points
Fresh fruit sorbet:
3 cups of mixed berries, 1 tsp. mint
0 points
Snack
1 cup air-popped popcorn, 1 cup baked kale
1 point
Dinner
Miso-glazed cod with brown rice and vegetables:
5 oz. cod fillet marinaded in white miso, dark brown sugar, sake and mirin; ½ cup brown rice and 1½ cup mixed vegetables
9 points
Glass of rosé
4 points
Total Points:
25