How Oprah Found a Diet That Works: ‘I Can Eat Anything I Want, I Just Can’t Eat It at the Same Time’

After years of public yo-yo dieting and losing weight and putting it back on, Oprah Winfrey understands why some fans may not believe her 42.5-lb. weight loss is for real this time.

“People who say, ‘She’ll put the weight back on’ — they’re right,” the media mogul, 62, tells PEOPLE. “I will if I don’t manage it. It’s not like I’m home free.”

But Winfrey, who joined Weight Watchers 17 months ago after purchasing a stake in the company, is confident that won’t happen because she’s finally on a plan she enjoys.

Oprah gets candid about her years of diet struggles & how she triumphed with Weight Watchers — without giving up bread, chips, or wine! Subscribe now for the superstar’s emotional interview — only in PEOPLE!

Watch the full episode of People Cover Story: Oprah’s Weight Loss Journey now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) and at People.com/oprahweightloss. Go to People.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“This has been the easiest process that I’ve ever experienced,” she says.

It helps that Winfrey can have all of her favorite foods — including bread, potato chips and wine — as long as she doesn’t eat too much of them.

“I can eat anything I want; I just can’t eat it at the same time,” Winfrey says. “Which is the entire philosophy of life: You can have it all. You just can’t have it all at the same time.”