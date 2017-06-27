Olympic Runner Alysia Montaño Competes at 5 Months Pregnant: ‘My Intention Is to Inform and Empower’

Pregnancy can’t slow down Alysia Montaño.

The runner and former Olympian raced at the USA Track & Field Championships on Thursday, all while 5 months pregnant with her second child.

Montaño competed in the first round of the Women’s 800m, and though she finished last out of the 30 sprinters, she made an impact with her baby bump proudly on display under a Wonder Woman-themed sports bra.

“About last night … 2017 USA Nationals with baby #2 at 5 months pregnant. I have some pretty awesome maternity photos from both pregnancies,” Montaño posted on Instagram the next day.

This is the second time Montaño has competed while pregnant, the first being the same race in 2014, when she was 8 months pregnant with her first child.

“3 years after I ran the 2014 USA Nationals at 8 months pregnant I want to echo the same message after my run at the same event this [past] week, this time pregnant with my second at 5 months pregnant,” she wrote in another post. “My intention is to inform and to empower.”

RELATED VIDEO: Olympic Triathlete Gwen Jorgensen Runs Up to 100 Miles Per Week — While 7 Months Pregnant

Montaño added that her first child, a daughter named Linnéa, was perfectly healthy at 7 lbs., 15 oz., and she was able to carry her to full term, after people started to question whether she should be competing while pregnant.

She hopes to show Linnéa, her future child and the world that women are strong.

“My mission as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, as a friend, and as a human is to always fight for good and the empowerment of others,” she wrote in a third post. “I hope that one day my children can look at the world through a lens filled with kindness, compassion, hope, empowerment and purpose. I hope when my children think of me in their pursuits they might see me as an example of strength and not only think ‘Strong like Mom,’ but perhaps they may see their abilities and think ‘Stronger THAN Mom.’ ”

Montaño is certainly known for her resiliency. She had hoped to make it back to the Olympics in 2016 after she missed the podium in 2012 behind two Russian runners who were later implicated in the doping scandal, but missed out on the Games after another woman caused her to trip during the qualifier.