Since 2015, the anonymous model and photographer known simply as Nude Yoga Girl has been sharing nude self-portraits on Instagram. In most of these photos, she’s in the middle of a challenging yoga pose—and carefully positioned so as not to be too revealing. The images are honest and real, and the yogi’s captions often document her journey towards self-love.
Thanks to her artistic shots and insightful, body-positive comments, Nude Yoga Girl has amassed more than 672,000 followers on the social network. And now, many of these followers are sharing their own nude yoga photos using the hashtag #NYGyoga. The images (more than 450 so far) capture diverse body shapes and sizes, helping to spread Nude Yoga Girl’s message that yoga is for everyone.
The talented yogi has been encouraging her followers to bare it all and share their stories on the social platform. In a recent post on Instagram, she explained why the act of posting a nude yoga photo can be so powerful.
“It’s much more than just the actual photo,” she writes. “I think about it as an experience to really connect with your body, be there with it in a natural way. It’s the positive experience, photo and caption together.”
RELATED VIDEO: Yoga Instructor & Body Positivity Advocate Jessamyn Stanley on Dealing With Internet Trolls: ‘How Sad Must Your Life Be?’
Check out some of the stunning photos below.
#NYGyoga (24h) I asked you to vote on IG stories.😊 Swipe right for results! Would you? ❤ 1. @brittneylee_96 2. @yogi_mhc 3. @anaja_yoga 4. @anirinana You are all amazing! ❤ Thank you @anirinana. "Hi, you are such an inspiration and an encouragement for all of us to love our bodies and embrace it fully. I'm sending my yoga picture along, would love to participate in your project. Sending light and warmth your way. ❤ I want to encourage ALL body forms and shapes (you!) to share your nude yoga photos with me. Use #NYGyoga / @ Tag me or send a DM! 😊
#NYGyoga (24h) Why do I like to see other people doing nude yoga? Someone asked me… It’s much more than just the actual photo. I thing about it as an experience to really connect with your body, be there with it in a natural way. It’s the positive experience, photo and caption together. To know that people have really taken time to connect with themselves and celebrate their unique bodies. The empowering feeling they get from it. That makes me happy. By receiving and sharing the photos I want to inspire more people to do so. ❤ 1. She preferred to stay anonymous. 2. @naturellelife 3. @evaliljestrom 4. @dwpimages You are all amazing! ❤ I want to encourage ALL body forms and shapes (you!) to share your nude yoga photos with me. Use #NYGyoga / @ Tag me or send a DM! 😊
Imagine a world… Where we loved first. Where we saw art and not indecency. Where we didn’t sexualize what is raw and beautiful. Where we praised differences instead of ostracizing the different. Imagine that world and become it 💕 _ Words by my gorgeous friend @joe_lizzzzzz_yoga _ #nygyoga #loveandalliscoming #bodypositivity
I had the great opportunity to shoot this set last weekend with @veganshani. Her dedication to her practice is truly inspiring. . . . #filmcamera #nikon_photography #nikon #35mmfilm #film #filmphoto #filmisnotdead #ishootfilm #kodak #kodaksupergold400 #keepfilmalive #nikkormat #nikkormatel #analogphotography #nygyoga #photography #filmphotography #yoga #analog #shootfilmstaybroke #back2thebase #everybodyfilm #35analog #expofilm3k #istillshootfilm #sandiegomodel #portrait #portraitphotography #sandiegophotographer #sandiegophotography @b_authentique @35mmmagazine @pmagazine.co @nude_yogagirl
"I knew that it was coming I could tell by the look in your eyes Oh, how could I forget you? How could I forget that smile? We've been living life by numbers Living a second at a time But it's everything, everything If we come together, are we part of a machine? If we're starting over, are we living in a dream? But do you love me? Do you love me?" -(Machine by Amber Run) ♡♡♡ #nakedyogaartist #upwardfacingdog
Raw. Stripped. Bare. This was how this move felt for me and I totally didn't expect it. I didn't realize how hard it would be to move to a new place with no resources. However, the kindness of people here and the beauty of the city is what drew me to this place and it came through in all those times I needed it most. I cried to 3 strangers in a park while we walked dogs and they listened until I was done. A yoga studio owner invited me in on a girl's night. My neighbours helped me carry boxes. The man who delivered my bed offered to take me on a city tour. Then last night I was offered a spot at a thanksgiving feast from a man who's lease I was meant to takeover but it fell through at the last minute. Canadians are known for being nice and wow, have I ever felt it here. This move is teaching me once again to soften, to trust, to accept and to appreciate everything and everyone around. Oh ya and deep breaths. Thank god for deep breaths. __________________________ Because our last one filled up so quickly, we opened up 2 yoga teacher trainings this winter: Costa Rica and El Salvador. Apply at @yogaacademyinternational or YogaAcademyInternational.com ❤️
“The empowering feeling they get from it. That makes me happy,” the model writes. “By receiving and sharing the photos I want to inspire more people to do so.”
Props to Nude Yoga Girl for spreading a message of body positivity and self-love. These photos show that all body types are beautiful and strong, and we hope the inspiring hashtag continues to grow.
This article originally appeared on Health.com