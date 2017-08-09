Since CBS This Morning anchor Norah O’Donnell has an early wake-up call (3:30 a.m.!), the 43-year-old says she relies on consistency to power through her days.

O’Donnell says she keeps her diet simple, having almost the same breakfast and lunch every day. When it comes to dinner, she likes to cook healthy meals for her family, which inspired her to team up with her husband Chef Geoff Tracy to write a cookbook titled Baby Love.

“Sometimes it’s even a healthy twist on fajita night with fresh guacamole and homemade salsa,” she tells PEOPLE.

O’Donnell, who is a mom to 10-year-old twins Grace and Henry and 9-year-old daughter Riley, says when she isn’t being active with them, she works out with her trainer Kira Stokes or walks the golf course with her husband on the weekends.

“I work out with my trainer twice a week and run on my own about three miles each day when I’m not with her,” O’Donnell says.

Hydration

2 liters of water

Breakfast

Nonfat Greek yogurt with 2 tbsp. flaxseeds and ½ cup of blueberries

Two cups of black coffee

Snack

Fruit bowl with 1 green apple, ½ banana, 3 pieces of melon, 3 pieces of pineapple and 3 strawberries

One cup of black tea with a splash of nonfat milk

Lunch

1 cup of lentil soup

½ cup of hummus with cucumbers

Snack

Health Warrior Chia bar

Dinner

Homemade chicken soup

Arugula salad with shaved parmesan, lemon and olive oil

Total Calories:

1,433

The Verdict:

O’Donnell’s consistency “takes the guesswork out of maintaining a healthy routine,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. And, she adds, the lentil soup in O’Donnell’s lunch is “fiber-packed and a protein powerhouse.” But since she runs 3 miles a day and works out with a trainer twice a week, Moore suggests the busy mom add whole grains to her meals to replenish lost energy.