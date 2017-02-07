Nina Agdal Learned Working Out ‘3 to 4 Times a Day’ Doesn’t Work: ‘Sometimes Less Is More’

Exercise is supermodel Nina Agdal‘s go-to choice to boost her mood, but she had to learn not to go overboard with her workouts.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio says she used to spend hours in the gym.

“I would go on these benders and work out, like, three to four times a day, and be like, ‘Why is my body not changing?’ ” Agdal tells Health for their March issue, on newsstands Friday. “My friends would say, ‘You need to rest. You’ve got to let your muscles relax so they can react again.’ Sometimes less is more when it comes to workout routines.”

But over the years, Agdal, 24, has figured out the best ways to work her body.

“I do a bunch of Y7 yoga … I also do boxing, which is great for everything, and I go to Equinox and do the SoulCycle thing. I always switch it up because if not, I don’t see a difference,” she says.

Of all the various workouts, she’s found that yoga is the biggest game changer for her shape.

“When I do a lot of it, I see a lot of tone in my arms, which can be a tough area for me to get really toned in,” Agdal says.

RELATED VIDEO: Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Agdal: Could She Finally Be the One?

And post-gym is when she feels the sexiest.

“After a workout, a massage, a long shower and some body oil,” Agdal says. “It’s a process.”