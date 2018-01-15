Nina Agdal on Why She Spoke Out About Magazine Body Shaming: 'I Can't Be Part of This Big Lie'

Nina Agdal is ready to change the modeling industry.

The supermodel shared more about her poor experience with a previously unnamed magazine, which Agdal said cut her from their cover because of her size.

“A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with,” Agdal, 25, wrote on Instagram on Friday. “When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it ‘did not reflect well on my talent’ and ‘did not fit their market,’ the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false.”

During Agdal’s appearance on Megyn Kelly Today on Monday, host Kelly read a statement from Venice Fort Lauderdale, the magazine in question, refuting Agdal’s post.

“We think Nina Agdal is a beautiful and extremely talented model. That is why she was the focus of a 10-page story published in our Winter issue. Regarding the cover, while the images from the shoot were lovely, they did not yield one that we felt worked as the print cover. To clarify our choice, it had nothing to do with how Ms. Agdal looks in a bathing suit — her physique is enviable by any criteria. We wished to use an image from that shoot for our digital cover (the cover promoted on our website) but her agent declined. Further, when we made the decision to run the feature without the cover, we suggested doing another story with a possible cover for 2018, where Nina would be both model and subject, giving her a platform to discuss her experiences, interests and the causes she champions. This was communicated to her agent in writing.”

PEOPLE has contacted Venice for further comment.

However, Agdal claimed the magazine’s email to her agent actually said that she was cut from the cover based on her size, and Kelly confirmed that she had seen the email, which allegedly stated: “We would love to revisit the possibility of a printed cover when she is back in top shape.”

“I just think it’s so funny, because there is documented proof in an email that they said my look deviated from my portfolio, that I didn’t fit into the sample sizes. That I was basically too big; that they wanted to hire me in 2018 when I’m back in top shape,” Agdal claimed.

RELATED VIDEO: Megyn Kelly Explains Fat Shaming Comment, Says She Was Bullied: ‘My Entire Family Is Overweight’

The Danish model said that she’s over the body shaming that goes on in the modeling industry.

“I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore. I’ve got to stand up for all the girls and women out there, because I can’t be a part of this big lie and this perception game that’s going on,’ ” she said. “I’m just not going to participate in this anymore.”

She added many publications harshly judges model’s bodies.

“It’s not about just them,” Agdal said. “For me, I had to take a long break from this [industry] because it’s not just them, it’s everywhere. You can go to Vogue, you can go to Harper’s Bazaar, and it’s everywhere, it’s not just this one thing.”

And Agdal isn’t sold on the perception that the industry is shifting to be more body-positive.

“I know so many other girls who have this where they’re a size two, and they’re told by the agency or the clients to lose a couple pounds and come back and try again,” she said. “The reality is nothing has changed.”

Agdal’s hope is that more models will speak out, and use social media to make a difference.

“I’m trying to use my platform to be brutally honest,” she told Kelly, “and as much as I feel super vulnerable, and I should’ve spoken up about it before, I just encourage women to use that social media platform.”