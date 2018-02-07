Calling Out a Magazine for Body Shaming Changed Nina Agdal's Career: 'I'm Being Very Selective'

February 07, 2018

Model Nina Agdal is taking a new approach to her career after she was body shamed by a magazine and subsequently called it out on Instagram.

The Danish model, 25, was set to appear on the cover of Venice Ft. Lauderdale magazine after doing a lengthy shoot with them, but Agdal revealed on Instagram that the magazine refused to run the images because they claimed she didn’t fit into the sample size clothing and believed the photos “did not reflect well on my talent,” she said in January.

Her Instagram post about the incident went viral, and Agdal was applauded for speaking out about body shaming and standing her ground. Now, the model says she’s giving more thought to the jobs she takes on.

“I’m being very selective with what I’m doing right now because this is very important to me. I’m not trying to jump into whatever job jumps up,” Agdal told W magazine. “I just support people that truly believe that all women are beautiful. At the end of the day, there should be no judgment or body shaming on anyone. Obviously I want to continue modeling, but it is just going to be a different direction where I can speak my own story, too, and not just be a face.”

Today, I’m disappointed and appalled at the still very harsh reality of this industry. A few months ago, I agreed to shoot with a creative team I believed in and was excited to collaborate with. When my agent received an unapologetic email concluding they would not run my cover/story because it “did not reflect well on my talent” and “did not fit their market,” the publisher claimed my look deviated from my portfolio and that I did not fit into the (sample size) samples, which is completely false. If anyone has any interest in me, they know I am not an average model body – I have an athletic build and healthy curves. After a tough year of taking a step back from the insensitive and unrealistic pressures of this industry and dealing with paralyzing social anxiety, I walked into that shoot as a 25 year old WOMAN feeling more comfortable in my own skin and healthier than ever before. Some days I’m a sample size, some days I’m a size 4, some a 6. I am not built as a runway model and have never been stick thin. Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane. I am proud to say that my body has evolved from when I started this crazy ride as a 16 year old GIRL with unhealthy and insufficient eating habits. So, shame on you and thank you to the publisher for reaffirming how important it is to live your truth and say it out loud, no matter who you are or what size. I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, with the goal of bringing women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down. #bodyshaming #bodyimage #selfimage #dietculture #mybodymybusiness

Agdal said she was nervous to share her Instagram post at first, but was glad to post something real.

“I was freaking out. For 30 minutes I just sat on my couch and cried. It felt like a relief to me, to finally say something this real,” she said. “Instagram is a perception game. It is not f—— reality. So to finally publish something that meant something to me, from me, definitely made me feel super emotional and vulnerable. But I felt happy. I am so happy I did it.”

And the positive reaction made the experience even better.

“The support was overwhelming. I don’t even care about this, but it was the most viewed and commented and liked post that I’ve ever done on Instagram. It just shows how important this is,” Agdal said. “I read every single one of the comments. What meant a lot to me was parents writing and being like, ‘My girl is 14 years old and trying to [model], and I’m so happy you are doing this.’ “

