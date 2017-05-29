She Lost 450 Lbs. — and Got a Second Chance at Life: 'It’s Hard to Imagine How I Used to Live'

Nikki Webster once weighed nearly 650 lbs. before undergoing a life-changing procedure — gastric bypass surgery. Now, she has a new lease on life and isn’t going to let it go to waste.

The My 600-lb Life star is opening up in this week’s issue of People Magazine about how she overcame obstacles and was able to successfully drop 450 lbs.

“It’s hard to imagine now how I used to live. It’s just become so vastly different,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s been hard. It has been the hardest two years of my life, but it’s been the most victorious and exciting.”

“It’s been difficult in ways that — I’ve had to learn new coping mechanisms. I’ve had to deal with things that I just could not deal with,” she continues. “I would deal with those things by eating. Now I’ve just learned to deal with them in healthier ways.”

Now, Webster seeks advice from a therapist to help cope with her everyday hardships.

“That’s a huge thing and I think just talking to people,” she says. “Instead of holding all of those frustrations and anxieties inward, I share them with people that I love and trust. I also exercise a lot and that helps.”

For more on the success stories of My 600-lb. Life, pick up this week’s issue of People Magazine — on stands now.

FROM PEN: Half Their Size: Christina Jordan on the Moment She Decided to Lose Weight

Webster also sticks to a healthy workout routine which helps keep her stay on track and keep her weight down.

“I do a lot of walking, that’s my favorite thing to do,” she reveals. “I’ll walk at least 2 to 3 miles a day or I try to. I’ll also try to do weight training and that kind of thing. I go to the gym every now and then and do those sorts of things.”

These days, it’s all about consistency.

“Consistency is the most important part of all this and if you don’t have it then it’s really difficult to be successful. While I’ve been able to be consistent, it’s still difficult,” Webster says. “Consistency and balance. Balancing my work, which is demanding, and balancing the social lifestyle that I have now, then balancing family and also putting myself and my health, making sure that I plan what I eat, if I’m exercising, those types of things.”

“That’s the most difficult part of it all: balancing and being consistent,” she adds.

Season finale of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? season 3 airs Wednesday May 31 at 8 pm ET on TLC.