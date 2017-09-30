Nigella Lawson Reveals How She Stays Fit at 57 — Hint, It’s Not by Eating Smoothie Bowls

In the November issue of Good Housekeeping UK, British baker and cookbook writer Nigella Lawson dished about her secret to staying fit at 57 — and it doesn’t have anything to do with food trends that look good on Instagram.

Addressing the ever-relevant topic of people posting pictures of their food on social media, Lawson said she doesn’t have a problem with it.

“As long as people are cooking it at home, I don’t mind what they are doing with it on social media,” she continued. “I will sometimes do a brown stew because I can’t resist it and say, ‘Yes, it is brown.’ That is what a stew is! It’s a wonderful thing that lifts the spirit!”

But Lawson added that some of the most popular food trends on Instagram — like smoothie bowls— just don’t seem like things people actually eat in real life.

“The thing about a smoothie bowl is that it’s a nice picture,” she continued. “But I don’t know who eats smoothie bowls…Who?”

So what does the Nigella Feasts star do to stay in shape? Yoga — lots of yoga.

“I do yoga three times a week. I have to do something I enjoy, otherwise I wouldn’t do it,” Lawson said. “The older I get the more I realise I have got to do lots of stretching. So even if I’m not doing yoga, I make myself do lots of stretching.”

But even though Lawson doesn’t eat smoothie bowls, her passion for food hasn’t changed at all — in fact, she just published her 11th cookbook, At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking.

“It’s a celebration of home cooking. My books come out of my life. I love traditional food, and I’m never going to complain about having a pie! Roast chicken is my favorite food,” she continued. “I think in this country we are very open to different tastes and cuisines, and looking at fresh ways to eat. And I think that is something to be celebrated.”

And something else she thinks should be celebrated are baked goods that don’t look so perfect.

“We live in a world where there is so much, so glossily done,” Lawson said. “If I am given a cake, I like to see that it has been made by someone and that it’s not even. That is what cooking is. Things can’t look like they come from a factory.”

“You know on [The Great British] Bake Off where they say you have to make 18 biscuits and they have to be identical?” she added. “I have never had two biscuits that look identical!”

Lawson’s book At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking is on sale now.

The full interview appears in the November issue of Good Housekeeping, on sale September 27.