Nicole Kidman Shows Off Toned Legs While Splashing Around in Australia

Nicole Kidman is enjoying some sunshine Down Under — and looking fabulous while doing it.

On Monday, the actress, 49, splashed around on the beach in Sydney, Australia while wearing black and gold sunglasses, a blue and white striped long-sleeved swim top, and blue patterned bikini bottoms that showed off her toned legs (which still look as good as they did in her recently surfaced ’80s modeling glamour shots).

She was joined by husband Keith Urban (not pictured) on their beach day getaway, with whom she celebrated a 10-year wedding anniversary in June. The secret to their long-lasting marriage?

“Just love,” the Lion star told PEOPLE last month. “Just love each other, lavish each other with love. Also we just happen to like each other too. That works.”

As for how she stays in such good shape, Kidman previously spoke to Women’s Health about the importance she places on living a healthy lifestyle.

“Over the years I’ve realized that if you don’t have your health, you’ve got nothing, so that comes first,” she said. “I do yoga, and I run, and I meditate. I take really good care of myself and I eat well.”