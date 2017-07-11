Body Shaming
7 Newscasters Who Refused to Let Body Shamers Get Them Down
After being body shamed, these women hit back with their own strong messages
By Julie Mazziotta•@julietmazz
Posted on
More
1 of 7
Laura Warren
Going through her voicemails one day, Warren had a message from a woman who called her "disgusting" for wearing clothes that showed off her baby bump at 20 weeks pregnant.
The newscaster from Augusta, Georgia's WRWD wrote on her blog that she was frustrated with herself for feeling offended by the woman's comments.
"I consider myself a confident, pretty secure, independent, woman. Why was I letting this one ridiculous, negative comment ruin my whole day?" Warren wrote. "I've gotten dozens of compliments from viewers saying nice things about my pregnancy, why was this the one that stuck?"
Warren — who is cautiously optimistic about her pregnancy after having a miscarriage at 18 weeks in October — says she wants to be stronger going forward.
"I think instead of letting this lady get me down, I'm just going to turn her negative energy into positive energy. I'm going to say as many nice things as I can to as many people as I can, and I'm going to do it in a dress that fits these beautiful new curves with my 'watermelon' stomach showing."
2 of 7
Carrie Duncan
The meterologist at South Mississippi's WLOX hit back after a viewer sent her a body shaming email. Duncan, who gave birth to a baby boy in December, posted the email on Facebook, in which a viewer called her "disgusting" and said that she “will not live to see your children grow if you do not get rid of that horrid gut and huge arms.”
Duncan admitted that she doesn't feel great about her body at the moment, but said there's no justification for sending such a hurtful message.
“I am sharing this email I received to show you what some people have to go through,” she posted. “It could be the thinnest person, and they’re too skinny. There are some people who are seriously unhappy. Ugly people always have something ugly to say. Please think about the people you are saying these things about and to.”
3 of 7
Lauren Jones
Jones' fellow newscasters at Louisville, Kentucky's Wave 3 had a tongue-in-cheek celebration after she finally made it through a full week without getting body shamed.
“We are celebrating today because Lauren has gone one week without someone saying something mean to her about baby weight gain. That’s a new record,” her colleague, John Boel, posted on Facebook. “Big day is only 9 weeks away!”
Unfortunately, the party came to a swift end after Jones shared the post on her own Facebook page, and the comments filled up with offensive remarks about her 7-months-pregnant belly.
4 of 7
Marcella Raymond
The broadcaster at Chicago's WGN has logged an impressive 18 years with the network, but that didn't stop one viewer from sending an anonymous letter telling her to lose weight.
Raymond replied that at age 50, she just can't look like she did at 23 — and she has no interest in trying anyway.
“Our main job is not to wear a swimsuit or to look like a beauty queen. Our main job is to deliver the news in the best way we can,” Raymond said. “It’s not about being the prettiest girl on TV.”
Her tenacity earned her a famous fan in Maria Shriver, who tweeted out the story in support.
5 of 7
Deborah Knight
Knight almost made it through her pregnancy unscathed — until two days before she started maternity leave, when she received an unpleasant email from a viewer.
“Charming viewer email: ‘Deb great BUT don’t need to look at pregnant body. If you must have her on keep her sitting down,” Knight tweeted. “‘It looks repulsive.' ”
The meterologist on Australia's morning news show Today was surprised there are still people with such outdated views.
“The language used by the viewer was quite strong – she called me ‘repulsive’ – but I get it that there are certain people of a certain generation who might think that pregnant women should perhaps not be in the workforce, because back in the 1950s pregnant women were forced to quit their jobs,” she said. “I was just disappointed that someone would express that view in 2016.”
6 of 7
Sarah Harris
Harris had a strong message for the body shamers who called her "fat" and "ugly."
“On behalf of all of the pregnant women out there who might be feeling a little bit chubby and a little bit flabby. On behalf of all of them, I want to say to the haters, get stuffed,” the Studio 10 co-host said on the Australian morning show.
Harris was 7 months pregnant at the time, and said she was already feeling vunerable when the viewers attacked her online. But she refused to let it bring her down.
“I’m kind of fed up with the body-shaming that happens when you’re pregnant,” Harris said. “And then the pressure that comes afterwards to lose the baby weight. I’m proud of my body and what it’s doing.”
7 of 7
Katie Fehlinger
Viewers rallied in support after a few people attacked Fehlinger, saying the CBS 3 Philly meterologist looked like a "sausage in casing" and telling her that “sticking your pregnant abdomen out like that is disgusting.”
Fehlinger, who was almost 35 weeks pregnant with twin girls at the time, spoke out on Facebook.
“Even during the most uncomfortable – and let’s face it, less than glamorous – symptoms of pregnancy, what women go through to bring their precious children into the world is, simply put, AMAZING and you should be lauded,” she wrote.
Her viewers rallied in support, with many sharing their own pregnancy photos.
“I can’t say it enough,” she told her station. “I’m so grateful for all this support. It gets to the point where you have to say something!”
See Also
More
More
How a Surprise on the Scale Pushed One Woman to Lose 139 Lbs.
11 Hot Celeb Men Who Bared (Almost) All on Instagram
RHOC's Shannon Beador Reveals She's Gained 40 Lbs.: 'Trying to Take It Off Is a Struggle'
Fitness Influencer Massy Arias Struggled to Accept Her Post-Baby Body: ‘Changes Can Be Emotional’
What to Know About Still’s Disease, the Potentially Life-Threatening Condition in The Big Sick