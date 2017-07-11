7 Newscasters Who Refused to Let Body Shamers Get Them Down

Laura Warren

Going through her voicemails one day, Warren had a message from a woman who called her "disgusting" for wearing clothes that showed off her baby bump at 20 weeks pregnant.

The newscaster from Augusta, Georgia's WRWD wrote on her blog that she was frustrated with herself for feeling offended by the woman's comments.

"I consider myself a confident, pretty secure, independent, woman. Why was I letting this one ridiculous, negative comment ruin my whole day?" Warren wrote. "I've gotten dozens of compliments from viewers saying nice things about my pregnancy, why was this the one that stuck?"

Warren — who is cautiously optimistic about her pregnancy after having a miscarriage at 18 weeks in October — says she wants to be stronger going forward.

"​I think instead of letting this lady get me down, I'm just going to turn her negative energy into positive energy. I'm going to say as many nice things as I can to as many people as I can, and I'm going to do it in a dress that fits these beautiful new curves with my 'watermelon' stomach showing."