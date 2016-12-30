Start 2017 Off Right with a Fast and Effective NYE Workout from Barry’s Bootcamp’s Derek DeGrazio

If you’re planning to hit up a New Year’s Eve party on Saturday night, take a few minutes to squeeze in a workout that morning so you look and feel your best when the clock strikes midnight.

Derek DeGrazio, celebrity trainer and managing partner of Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, has created a workout you can do at home — in less than 20 minutes — that will tone your entire body.

“The morning of December 31 is the time to get in your last sweat of the year,” DeGrazio tells PEOPLE. “Let’s keep it simple and effective. All you need is your body, a little bit of floor space, and 15 minutes. Do these five moves three times each, and you’ll be feeling and looking great entering the new year.”

Push-up twist (alternate each side for a total of 60 seconds)



Lunge twist (alternate each side for a total of 60 seconds)



Single leg chair squats (30 seconds on each leg)



Elbow knee/hands toes (60 seconds)



Plank/push (alternate each arm for a total of 60 seconds)



Repeat all five moves for two more rounds.