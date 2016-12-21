Sales of ‘Nasty Woman’ T-Shirts Raise More Than $100,000 for Planned Parenthood

When President-elect Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during the final presidential debate in October, the phrase went viral and became a rallying cry for Clinton supporters.

T-shirt pressing company Google Ghost picked up on the movement, and created “Nasty Woman” shirts that feature the phrase written over a red heart, and released them before the debate had even finished airing. By the end of the night, the small company had sold 50 shirts.

“When I woke up, I checked sales hoping for a few more… and there were thousands. Turns out the shirt went viral,” founders Amanda and Cameron wrote on Google Ghost’s website.

They decided to donate 50 percent of all proceeds to Planned Parenthood as “the perfect way to say ‘f— Trump.'”

Now the shirt — which has been spotted on celebs including Katy Perry — has raised over $100,000 for Planned Parenthood.

On Tuesday, they shared the milestone news on Instagram.

We donated $100,165 to Planned Parenthood!!!! We're still taking orders and the donations will continue! THANK YOU to everyone who's been a part of this crazy whirlwind. We just launched a new 18-month planner on the site…check it out! 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Google Ghost (@googleghostpress) on Dec 20, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

“We donated $100,165 to Planned Parenthood!” the company shared. “We’re still taking orders and the donations will continue! Thank you to everyone who’s been a part of this crazy whirlwind.”

Those donations may make even more of an impact now that Texas has announced plans to cut off Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood, according to the Associated Press. Planned Parenthood says it will ask a court to stop Texas from defunding clinics in January.

“Texas is a cautionary tale for the rest of the nation,” Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said, according to the report. “With this action, the state is doubling down on reckless policies that have been absolutely devastating for women.”