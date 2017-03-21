Memphis Nail Salon Refuses to Give Pedicures to People Who Are ‘Severely Overweight’

A Memphis nail salon is facing criticism for supposedly refusing to give pedicures to overweight patrons.

The controversy started after one woman snapped a photo of a sign — supposedly on the outside of Rose Nails salon — that read, “Sorry, but if you are overweight, pedicures will be $45 due to service fee for pedicurists,” and posted it on Facebook.

The local ABC station visited the salon to question its owner, Son Nguyen, who denies that the sign — now gone —ever existed. But he says he considered it.

“No, I’m thinking [about putting one up], but I never put it up,” he says.

“This isn’t your business? Because it looks like the same floor,” WREG reporter Shay Arthur asks, as she shows him the Facebook photos.

“Oh, yeah. Uh. No, I don’t think so. Sometimes the floor … there are same walls and floors everywhere, it could be anywhere, I don’t know,” Nguyen replies.

He explained that he charges men $5 more for pedicures because they don’t come as often as women.

Then he said that he denies service to people who are “severely overweight,” because it’s harder for the estheticians, and says he’s had patrons in the past who broke the chairs due to their size.

“Two times,” he says. “It’s at least about $2,000 or $2,500 [for replacement chairs].”

The original Facebook post now has over 500 shares, and Rose Nails’ Yelp page is filled with 1-star reviews calling out the salon.