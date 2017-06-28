A new social media campaign is asking women to be besties with their bodies.

Started by the U.K.-based lingerie and swimwear line, Curvy Kate, #MyBodyMyBFF is popping up on Instagram and Twitter with a body-positive message that encourages women to treat themselves as well as they would treat a friend. Women of all sizes are proudly posting photos of themselves in skin-baring attire such as bras and bikinis alongside the hashtag.

“Why are we so hard on ourselves when our bodies and minds are so amazing?” asks the Curvy Kate Instagram under a photo of three women wearing “Self Love Brings Beauty” T-shirts. “Well we think it’s time it stopped! #MyBodyMyBFF is a pledge to treat your body as if it were your best pal in the world. We want you to promise to be kind at every turn and live like the queen you are.”

The hashtag is part of a promotion to win Curvy Kate merchandise, but its message is much bigger, says Communications Manager Chantelle Crabb. “We wanted to produce a campaign that wasn’t just about people posting a one-off picture, but more about women joining a movement and pledging and promising to treat their bodies and minds better, to treat them with the kindness and care they deserve,” Crabb tells PEOPLE. “It’s also really empowering just to read through all the posts, there is such a wide variety of people involved that it makes you realize just how unique and special we all are.”

I have given birth and I can run 6 miles without stopping. My body IS a bikini body and I will wear it with pride! 😍 #MyBodyMyBFF @curvykate pic.twitter.com/tIkEaffKjR — Jamie Plumridge (@JamiePlumridge) June 19, 2017

Each day of the contest, which runs until July 15, a winner will receive Curvy Kate products. And the company hopes the campaign will encourage woman to be more body confident. Says Crabb: “A journey to self-love starts with small steps and #MyBodyMyBFF could just be the first step for someone.”