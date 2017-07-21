If you’ve been to a music festival in the summer, you know it takes more than just loving the lineup to get through the long days. The hot sun combined with crowds and hours of walking can take a toll on your body — especially if you’re sleeping on the ground.

Thankfully, there are a few ways you can physically prepare so you spend less time feeling aches and pains and more time rocking out.

Beachbody and StubHub came up with this mini workout — developed by LA-based trainers Joel Freeman and Jericho McMathews — for people who want a few endurance moves to feel good on their feet all day.

1. Stretch your neck. This is especially important if your pillow is a bag or backpack (if you even have a pillow).

Place your left forearm on your lower back with your palm facing out. Lower your right ear toward your right shoulder and feel a stretch in your neck and upper back. For a deeper stretch, using your right fingertips lightly pull your head further down toward your right shoulder. Slowly release this stretch and repeat on the other side.

2. Before a day of dancing, warm up the entire body.

For this back stretch, interlace your fingers behind your lower back with your palms together. As you roll your shoulders back, straighten your arms and open up your chest.

3. Prepare for the porta potty. If you’re new to music festivals, make this your number one move. You’ll thank us later.

With your feet hip-width distance and your weight in your heels, bend your knees, and sit your hips back until the thighs are parallel to the ground. Keep the chest up, bring your arms in front of you, and hold this position for 30 seconds, rest, then repeat.

4. Massive crowds can make it hard to get a good view. You need a strong jump game! This move will also help when you’ve lost your friends in said crowd.

Starting with your feet together, jump laterally, swinging your arms for momentum, and land in your start position. Jump straight up, raising your arms overhead and landing softly with the knees slightly bent. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds, while alternating sides.

5. Try this ab workout (that almost doubles as a dance move).

Start in a staggered stance with your right foot back and your hands cupped in a clinch position at head level. Drive your right knee forward while bringing your hands to the side of your right hip. Set your foot straight down and step your opposite foot back into your start position. Continue to reach and pull, alternating sides, for 30 seconds.

6. And finally, since the crowds can get a little wild at these things, you’ll want to be able to duck and cover.

Begin by stepping your right leg back into a reverse lunge and bending both knees to 90 degrees. Keeping your chest up, extend your left arm to the side and bend your right elbow with your forearm across your chest. Pulse three times and push off the left leg to jump laterally to the right, landing softly on your right foot and stepping your left leg behind you into a reverse lunge. Switch the positioning of your arms to the other side. Pulse three times on this side and jump laterally to the left leg. Repeat the movement while alternating sides for 30 seconds.

And remember: As important as it is to master these moves, it’s equally crucial to stay hydrated — and to have the best time ever!