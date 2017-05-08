Chrissy Metz isn’t here for negative talk about her body.

The This Is Us actress graced the MTV Movie & TV Awards Sunday night in a glamorous dark-red knee-length latex dress with ruffled sleeves, finishing her look with dangling earrings and shimmery flats.

Apparently, the 36-year-old star was on the receiving end of some negative comments, because she used Twitter to share an empowering message later that night: “For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it’s MY body. #thankstho.”

Metz — whose hit NBC show was nominated for multiple awards Sunday night and took home the prize in the Tearjerker category — is no stranger to weight-related criticism, both about herself and others.

“That made me bonkers, bananas crazy,” she said in February of negative responses Lady Gaga received during her Super Bowl halftime show after wearing a midriff-baring ensemble.

“How is someone fat if they’re not fat?” Metz asked. “I wanna see somebody else get on that damn stage and do what the hell she did.”

The body-positive actress — along with her This Is Us costars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson — wrote a heartfelt letter exclusively for PEOPLE’s 2017 World’s Most Beautiful issue, pleading with her younger self to, “Stop comparing yourself to anyone or anything.”

“You are just as important and beautiful as Amy, the most gorgeous cheerleader in your entire school, even if your hair isn’t the perfect natural shade of honey blonde or because your clothes aren’t from Guess or that your curves look VERY different from hers,” she wrote.

“We are all on our own journey and YOU are the driver. There will be bumps in the road, detours to be taken and pit stops will have to be made, but you’ve got to fill ‘er up and keep going. You will lose your map, but never your intuition.”