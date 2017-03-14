Mr. T Is 'Lean, Mean and 219' After Dropping 12 Lbs. During His Dancing with the Stars Training

Mr. T is ready to dance, fool!

The actor and soon-to-be Dancing with the Stars contestant is training hard with partner Kym Johnson — so hard, in fact, that he’s already lost 12 lbs.

“This Dancing is really making Me Sweat off the Lbs.,” Mr. T, 64, tweeted. “I’ve already lost 12! I am Lean, Mean and 219. I am Agile, Mobile and Hostile. Grrr!”

Even though the former wrestler has plenty of experience performing on stage, he admits that he’s feeling nervous ahead of the first show on March 20, particularly because he’ll be the oldest contestant to hit the dance floor this season.

“Now I must be Honest with you. I’ll be Lying if I said, ‘I Don’t Have Butterflies.’ Well I Do!” he added.

But Mr. T has emphasized that all of the nerves and pain are worth it, because he’s competing to benefit the kids battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Shriner Hospital for Children.

Plus, if he wins, they’ll get another big treat — Mr. T vowed to shave off his iconic mohawk in support.

“Now, if I just happen to win, I will cutoff my Mohawk to stand in solidarity with the children who are fighting cancer!” he vowed. “GOD bless them!”

From Coinage: 4 Ways to Work Out Without Killing Your Wallet

Dancing with the Stars season 24 premieres March 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.