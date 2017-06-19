Monica Undergoes Successful Endometriosis Surgery, Unveils New Lavender ‘Do to Celebrate

This article originally appeared on Essence.com.

This weekend, Monica unveiled her latest hair slay and opened up about the importance of overall health.

On Sunday, the 2017 ESSENCE Festival performer revealed that at the end of May, she underwent an eight-hour operation to remove cysts, fibroids and a hernia. She said the surgery also removed her endometriosis (tissue that normally lines the uterus growing outside the uterus), an illness she didn’t even know she had until two weeks prior.

“All were making me very sick .. I’ve known something was wrong but I also knew victory & better health would be near again,” she wrote. “Thank you Dr. Ceana Nezhat & Northside Hospital Staff. #RoadToRecovery”

In the post, Monica also goes on to say that it’s important we pay attention to our bodies, and to be thankful for the unexpected joy and pain of life. She also thanked the hospital and staff who helped her during this journey.

On top of opening up about her health issues and recovery, the mother of three also debuted a pretty pastel look to celebrate life and joy.

In love I live & In truth I trust 💓Be your best you!!! Mrs. Brown…… #CPPinky A post shared by Monica Brown (@monicabrown) on Jun 17, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

With a pale pink flowy dress and a lavender pixie cut, colored by Julie Kim, she appears to be in great spirits after such a high risk surgery.

Monica’s openness about her health sheds light on an issue that is prominent within black communities: uterine fibroids. According to the CDC, black women are three times more likely to develop cysts and uterine fibroids than any other race.

To prevent complications or to relieve pain, it’s important to keep up with health screenings and report any pelvic issues to your gynecologist.

This article originally appeared on Essence.com