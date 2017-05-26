Mom Comedians Hilariously Critique Popular Swimsuit Styles in Video: ‘You Can’t Discipline In This!’

While dads get to wear long swim trunks and oversized T-shirts to the beach, moms are stuck with the cutout-filled bathing suits of 2017 — and two of them are sounding off about it.

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the comedic mom duo known as I Mom So Hard, try on swimsuits and get honest about baby weight in their video “I Swimsuit Season So Hard,” which immediately went viral, racking up over 16 million views on Facebook in eight days.

In the humorous rant about swimsuits, Hensley says straight-out that she’s uncomfortable in a bathing suit.

“I do not feel confident in a swimsuit at all, but I’m not going to let that get in the way of me building a moat,” she jokes about typical mom duties at the beach. “I’m still 12 lbs. heavier than when I had my daughter and she’s 4. Can’t even call it baby weight anymore, just call it weight.”

Smedley blames her unease with beachwear on the suits on the market.

“Nothing’s going to make you feel worse about your body than the suits they make,” she says, as they show off their figures in a range of silly, ruffled and body-baring swimsuits.

“What’s the deal with these cutouts?” Hensley asks playfully. “Isn’t the idea to keep everything in?”

RELATED VIDEO: Celeb Moms Share How They Take Care of Themselves

Despite all the problems with the suits (“You can’t discipline in this!” says Hensley in one. “I’m going to look like I love cheese no matter what, because I love cheese,” Smedley says in another), they both agree that they’ll wear what they want at the beach.

“Nobody thinks that they look perfect ever! Let’s just all go to the beach,” Smedley says.

“I want my daughter to love her life, and to love herself and she’s not going to do it because I tell her to do it, she’s going to do it because I teach her to do it,” Hensley adds, about having body confidence.