13 Moms Who Defended Their Right to Breastfeed in Public

Larissa Waters

Australian senator Larissa Waters broke the glass ceiling in Parliament when she breastfed her 3-month-old daughter while addressing her fellow lawmakers.

“First time I’ve had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her,” Waters tweeted.

About a month earlier, Waters became the first to breastfeed in Parliment after returning from a 10-week-long maternity leave and was key in passing legislation last year allowing parliamentary members to breastfeed in chambers.

Still, Waters is a humble pioneer. “Well I think it’s slightly ridiculous that feeding one’s baby is international news — women have been breastfeeding for as long as time immemorial,” she said. “But in another sense, this is the first time this has happened in our Parliament in 116 years, so it’s definitely world history-making.”