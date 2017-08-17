Mom Shares Tearful Post About the True Pain of Breastfeeding: ‘I Cannot Hide the Struggle’

Breastfeeding is often thought of as a beautiful bonding moment between mother and child. But as one mom points out in a tearful selfie, that’s not always true.
Angela Burzo gave birth to daughter Aylee three weeks ago, but the second-time mom is still having trouble breastfeeding. She shared her struggles in an honest Instagram post that thousands of people have liked and shared.
“I love seeing all these beautiful women in their beautiful nursing clothes smiling down at their babes as they lovingly look up back at them hand in hand while breastfeeding away. That is not my reality, right now that is. This is real & as much as I want to stay strong and be the soldier I feel I can be I cannot hide the struggle that is BREASTFEEDING,” Burzo writes.
Burzo says that she and Aylee are having a variety of issues, but the biggest problem is making sure her daughter gets enough milk.
“Whether she is not latching on properly, whether I am not producing enough milk to keep up with her demand, whether my nipples might not be adequate, whether we confused her with having to give her a bottle after pumping … whatever it may be it has been an emotional & painful struggle,” she admits.
RELATED VIDEO: Emily Maynard Johnson Admits She Was Ashamed to Stop Breastfeeding Her Third Son Early
“This photo depicts my reality of this Breastfeeding journey so far & that first latch & the pain I endure. Keeping it real.”
After so many people responded, Burzo thanked everyone for their loving comments and answered questions about her situation in a new post. She explained that she’s tried many ways to increase her milk supply, like eating lactation cookies and drinking mother’s tea, and that she had similar issues with her son Joey. She ended up supplementing breast milk with formula.
“He is totally amazing, so I know it can be done,” Burzo says. “I think since this is my second time around, you know that saying ‘if I knew then what I know now’ I feel like why shouldn’t I be able to do this.”
💕 Hello! I had NO idea my post would reach so many people. I could cry right now from all of the ισνε I've received BUT my goal is to NOT cry today (seems like my only goal lately). I have read almost ALL of your kind, loving, encouraging & supportive comments & I would love to reply to all of you but since I am still exclusively breastfeeding (haven't crossed the supplement bridge yet) I barely have time to finish my Mother's Tea ☕️. Thank you to each of you that have taken the time out to share your own trials & tribulations & it is awesome to see so many powerful women out there 💪🏽. To all my close friends & family, to all the women here in the states & to all of you who have reached out from across the world 🌎 βιεss γουr ❤️'s! I am completely humbled & grateful for all your words. We are 2 weeks in today & I am still pushing through despite all the back pain, neck pain, nipple pain, head pain (from clenching my teeth) and all the other pains. I try to keep up with my water intake, mother's tea, lactation cookies, almonds, nipple balm & cool gel pads. I loved all your recommendations & personal remedies & to each her own. (I attempted to eat some oatmeal today & I had to spit it out. I can't 😝). Oh the struggle. I am a second time Mom here & I had to supplement with my first as breastfeeding just didn't work out & he is totally amazing, so I know it can be done. I think since this is my second time around, you know that saying "if I knew then what I know now" I feel like why shouldn't I be able to do this. I must have forgotten how much of a toll it takes on not only you but the other members in your family. It can't be easy for them to see you hurting & lash out at times. To my family, I am sorry & I love you! For now I am going to keep at it. I just tell myself I will not feel ashamed if I have to give it up because as strong of a woman it takes to exclusively breastfeed it takes an equally strong woman to walk away 💪🏽. Here's to Motherhood & Keeping It Real! #mom #mother #momlife #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #nationalbreastfeedingweek #breastfeeding #fedisbest #keepingitreal #reallife #thestruggle #thestruggleisreal #instagood #positivevibes
On Tuesday she decided to give Aylee a little formula to supplement her breast milk — and she thanked everyone for supporting her choice.
(a few days ago) the sight of pure frustration. Literally ripped open this box a couple days ago of formula that came in the mail while I was still pregnant that I never even sent for. God knows! He knew I needed a break. 🙏🏼❤️ We've had to supplement for a few days. I am still pumping as much as I can daily & when I feel like my nipples can handle it I am exclusively breastfeeding. I just started to take fenugreek supplements. Starting with 1 pill in the morning & 1 at night. We are all on this journey of Motherhood together but our paths are never the same. It is nice that we carry each other through though when times get tough 💪🏽💕 #momlife #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #momtribe #breastfeeding #fedisbest #bottlefeeding #pumping #breastmilk #formula #boobiemilk #mothersmilk #mommymilk #nationalbreastfeedingawarenessmonth #momsofinstagram #normalizebreastfeeding #support #inspire
“We are all on this journey of Motherhood together but our paths are never the same,” she says. “It is nice that we carry each other through though when times get tough.”