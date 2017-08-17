Mom Shares Tearful Post About the True Pain of Breastfeeding: ‘I Cannot Hide the Struggle’

Breastfeeding is often thought of as a beautiful bonding moment between mother and child. But as one mom points out in a tearful selfie, that’s not always true.

Angela Burzo gave birth to daughter Aylee three weeks ago, but the second-time mom is still having trouble breastfeeding. She shared her struggles in an honest Instagram post that thousands of people have liked and shared.

“I love seeing all these beautiful women in their beautiful nursing clothes smiling down at their babes as they lovingly look up back at them hand in hand while breastfeeding away. That is not my reality, right now that is. This is real & as much as I want to stay strong and be the soldier I feel I can be I cannot hide the struggle that is BREASTFEEDING,” Burzo writes.

Burzo says that she and Aylee are having a variety of issues, but the biggest problem is making sure her daughter gets enough milk.

“Whether she is not latching on properly, whether I am not producing enough milk to keep up with her demand, whether my nipples might not be adequate, whether we confused her with having to give her a bottle after pumping … whatever it may be it has been an emotional & painful struggle,” she admits.

“This photo depicts my reality of this Breastfeeding journey so far & that first latch & the pain I endure. Keeping it real.”

After so many people responded, Burzo thanked everyone for their loving comments and answered questions about her situation in a new post. She explained that she’s tried many ways to increase her milk supply, like eating lactation cookies and drinking mother’s tea, and that she had similar issues with her son Joey. She ended up supplementing breast milk with formula.

“He is totally amazing, so I know it can be done,” Burzo says. “I think since this is my second time around, you know that saying ‘if I knew then what I know now’ I feel like why shouldn’t I be able to do this.”

On Tuesday she decided to give Aylee a little formula to supplement her breast milk — and she thanked everyone for supporting her choice.

“We are all on this journey of Motherhood together but our paths are never the same,” she says. “It is nice that we carry each other through though when times get tough.”