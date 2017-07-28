An alleged Facebook post has ignited a fierce online debate over a mom’s claims that she used breast milk in baked goods consumed by other children and parents at a school function.

According to the post – which was screengrabbed and reshared by popular Facebook group Sanctimommy – the unidentified mom allegedly claimed that she needed “advice” after making brownies for a school bake sale that had her milk in them.

“I didn’t have to run to the store and didn’t think it was a big deal (some of those kids could use the nutrition let’s be honest),” the alleged post said. “And it wasn’t even that much.”

The mother allegedly wrote that the “other moms found out and are blowing it out of proportion,” and then asked for suggestions on how to handle the situation.

Some approached the post with disgust, commenting on the Sanctimommy page that breast milk “can carry diseases.”

Added one commenter, “Which is why legit donation services screen the milk before passing it along to moms and their babies. Secretly feeding children that aren’t yours baked goods with your bodily fluids in them in gross.”

Others pointed out that most brownie recipes don’t even call for milk, while others still took a humorous approach, with one commenter joking, “It’s like that one time I made lemonade with my urine because I ran out of water and didn’t feel like going to the store to get more.”

According to the FDA, it unsafe to feed a child with human milk from a source other than the baby’s mother without proper screening, as it could lead to “exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, to chemical contaminants, such as some illegal drugs, and to a limited number of prescription drugs that might be in the human milk.”

Though the validity of the post has yet to be confirmed, the debate its stirred up is very real.