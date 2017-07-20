Sara Stage, the lingerie model who shared her first fit pregnancy in 2015, is once again wowing people with her barely-there baby bump.

Stage, who revealed via Instagram that she is six-and-a half-months pregnant with her second child, looks fit in her pregnancy-update post, which features the model taking two mirror selfies while wearing a red swimsuit.

“Positive vibes only,” wrote Stage, 33, for the caption.

"Positive vibes only," wrote Stage, 33, for the caption.

Last week, Stage posted a photo of herself on a beach with a body positive caption.

“I’m at a place in my life where happiness, peace and joy are my priority. Especially being #6monthspregnant, there’s no room for any negativity so please take it elsewhere,” she said. “Baby #2 is healthy and measuring just fine. I would think that after having James, who was born almost 9lbs and healthy, people would be more understanding during this pregnancy and keep their ignorant comments to themselves … we are all different that’s what makes us special and unique!”

In Stage’s e-book, 30 Day Fitness Guide, the model reveals how she “maintains her highly talked about fitness body before, during and after pregnancy.”

The model first turned heads when she posted selfies chronicling her first pregnancy with son, James Hunter. She had endured criticism and skepticism online due to the amount of weight she gained during her first pregnancy, which Stage claims was a total of 20 lbs.

But when her son was born in April 2015, he weighted 8.7 lbs. and Stage said he was a “HEALTHY baby,” in an Instagram caption of her son.

James Hunter (4/14/15) 8.7lbs/22 inches of HEALTHY baby!

Still waiting 👼.. #9months A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

🙏🏼 A post shared by MY FITNESS EBOOK AVAIL NOW 👇🏼 (@sarahstage) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

In her e-book, Stage talked about consulting with her doctor and trainer to make sure it was safe to continue working out.

“I consulted with my trainer and my doctor just to make sure that it would be okay to continue [working out], and they just said to lower the weight,” she said. “If you listen to your body, it’s going to tell you if it’s too heavy. I’m doing a little bit less, I’m not going as aggressive as I normally do. I have to hold back, but that’s okay.”

She also says that while finding 20 to 30 minutes to do a full workout is ideal, she usually just ends up squeezing in a 5- to 10-minute workout every other day.

Stage says she is committed to staying fit while pregnant because of the health benefits associated with exercising while pregnant.