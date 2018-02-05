Body-positive influencer and model Iskra Lawrence is helping brides-to-be celebrate their size.

The British beauty is the face of Justin Alexander’s new bridal campaign, Be You, which “empowers brides to be confident in themselves, regardless of size, shape, and style,” according to a press release from the brand. “Keeping it real, there was no retouching of her body.”

The campaign showcases Lawrence posing in many different dresses from the collection (available in sizes 2 to 32), including A-line silhouettes and fitted mermaid styles.

Emily Soto/Jason Alexander

“One of our core brand pillars is inclusivity to design dresses that look great on real women,” said Justin Alexander Warshaw, president and co-creative director of the brand. “We want our brides to feel confident and comfortable in a dress that makes them shine.”

Lawrence, who also proudly models with no retouching for Aerie, has been open about her past body struggles and has encouraged other women to feel comfortable in their own skin.

“I had my own trials and tribulations with body image. I had gone through a lot starting from my teenage years,” said Lawrence. “It was definitely freedom to put my real self out there.”

