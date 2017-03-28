Misty Copeland Opens Up About Her Lasting Friendship With Prince: ‘I Know He’s So Proud of Me’

Famed ballerina Misty Copeland toured with Prince on and off for four years, and credits him with helping her build her self-confidence.

“I feel like I learned so much about myself as a person and as a performer,” the dancer, 34, tells People Now. “I will forever hold onto those conversations and the time spent on the stage. He just really pushed me to step outside of my comfort zone, and to not be afraid to be an individual. If I could believe and trust those words from anyone it would definitely be him.”

Copeland says the pop icon — who died last April — would be proud of her accomplishments.

“I know that he’s so proud of me and where I’ve gotten in my career,” she says. “He was forever reminding me, it’s okay to be an individual, and just celebrating what it means to be a black woman. I think that’s a big part of my confidence and my power.”

As for her favorite Prince song, Copeland says there is one track that has a special significance to her.

“I’m going to say ‘The Beautiful Ones’ because that’s the song that I performed with him.”