At the start of the Miss USA broadcast Sunday night, most of Twitter was cheering on Miss D.C. Kára McCullough. But after her controversial responses to questions on universal healthcare and feminism, her social media supporters felt conflicted — especially when she won.

The 25-year-old was initially lauded for her impressive resume. After graduating from South Carolina State University with a degree in chemistry and a concentration in radiochemistry, McCullough now works as a nuclear scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In her free time, she started an outreach program called Science Exploration for Kids to provide science and math tutoring to students in grades 6 to 11.

Near the end of the competition, McCullough and four other contestants faced the question-and-answer portion of the show. She got one of the night’s toughest questions about whether “affordable healthcare for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege.”

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” McCullough responded. “As a government employee, I am granted health care. And I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs. So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunities to have health care as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

Dang I wanted Miss D.C to win but I'm sorry affordable health care is not a privilege. Health care should be a human right! #MissUSA — Kandacy Adams (@_KandKand) May 15, 2017

DC just lost my vote. Healthcare shouldn't be a privilege for only people with jobs.#MissUSA pic.twitter.com/QMlAR24EiC — mollie (@mollie64438390) May 15, 2017

Just heard Miss District of Columbia say healthcare is a privilege. Sitttttt down. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/l7T9DpzeYO — Heather (@levenah) May 15, 2017

Respect for Miss DC saying that healthcare is a privilege and not a right. — MC Barlow (@BarlowMc) May 15, 2017

The thing about Miss DC is she's correct–healthcare IS still a privilege, not a right. It's just that that's what's wrong with our system. — maura quint (@behindyourback) May 15, 2017

In the final round, just three women were left. Each was asked what she considered feminism to be, and if she considered herself a feminist.

McCullough again drew ire from social media for her response.

“So as a woman scientist in the government, I’d like to lately transpose the word ‘feminism’ to ‘equalism,’ ” she said. “I don’t really want to consider myself — try not to consider myself like this die-hard, you know, like, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about men.’ But one thing I’m going to say, though, is women, we are just as equal as men when it comes to opportunity in the workplace.”

It's incredibly sad that in 2017, a woman is striving to occupy a position of influence w/ no understanding of what feminism is. #MissUSA — courtney (@seecourttweet) May 15, 2017

…so DC has no idea what feminism means. #MissUSA — rap god baechu (@sciattas) May 15, 2017

Proud of Miss DC for not giving the answer the majority wanted but for sticking to her beliefs and giving a great answer instead. #MissUSA — Holly J. (@HollyyHope) May 15, 2017

This is what happens when smart women major in radiochemistry instead of feminist studies. They actually learn! #congrats #missusa https://t.co/uY4RfOvoV1 — Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) May 15, 2017

If it wasn't for advocates, civil rights leaders, feminist and people fighting for equality she wouldn't be in that stage #MissUSA — Ali (@Alisocialdaily) May 15, 2017

Regardless of the controversy, judges named McCullough the winner, marking back-to-back victories for the District of Columbia after Deshauna Barber took home the crown in 2016.

The crown has been passed from an army captain to a scientist. Now that's what I call feminism. Congratulations D.C. #MissUSA — Lauren Shelby (@Laur__Shelby) May 15, 2017

McCullough will go on to compete in the Miss Universe competition next year.