Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere Shares How She Stays in Shape (While Still Eating Pasta and Bread)

The reigning Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere has been busy making appearances across the globe, but tries to squeeze in a workout whenever she can.

“I try to go twice a week, sometimes three times,” says Mittenaere, 24, whose home country is France. “I have a [trainer] so he helps show me what I have to do to work out the body part I want to work, and if I’m on my own, I run and I do ab [exercises] and a lot of squats!”

When she does abs on her own, the dental student loves doing planks and crunches. She’ll start by holding a standard plank for one minute, then do a one-minute side plank on each side. Next, she does crunches for the length of whatever song she is loving at the moment.

“It’s my motivation,” she says of listening to music while working out.

Mittenaere also does squats on her own. Her go-to routine is to do 20 squats, rest for 30 seconds, do 20 squats, rest for 30 seconds and then do 10 full squats followed by 10 squat pulses.

“When I travel, I try to work out before I go to bed,” she says. “I’ll do 10 minutes of abs one day and 10 minutes of butt the next day. There’s a lot of videos on YouTube, and I use 10 minutes to do one part of my body.”

When it comes to what she eats, Mittenaere doesn’t follow any particular plan.

“I love food,” she says. “The most important thing is I cook, so I can choose what I want to add, and not use a lot of salt and things like that. I don’t have a diet, but I try to eat a lot during breakfast and lunch and not a lot for dinner.”

“My typical breakfast is oats with milk and banana,” she continues. “If I have time I cook some eggs, but I eat only the whites. For lunch, I like doing pasta with tomatoes, avocado and chicken. I try to eat a lot of protein. For dinner I’ll have soup with bread.”

Mittenaere says the best way to stay in shape is to walk whenever you can.

“And don’t use the elevator — use the stairs!”