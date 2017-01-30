Miss France Iris Mittenaere Has Been Crowned the New Miss Universe

Miss France Iris Mittenaere has been crowned the winner of the 65th Miss Universe competition.

Mittenaere beat out women from around the world to take the title at this year’s competition, held live Sunday in The Philippines.

The 23-year-old is studying to be a dentist and loves cooking.

This year’s festivities were markedly less dramatic than last year’s when host Steve Harvey mistakenly announced the wrong winner. During the live show last December, the comedian, 60, originally announced that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez had won, but the winner was actually Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

Harvey apologized for the mix-up, and was invited back by the Miss Universe Organization to host again this year.

“I feel horrible for the two countries. I feel horrible for the fans. It was a mistake,” Harvey said during a press conference after the 2015 show. “The dishonorable thing would be to just leave it like it was. It didn’t deserve to happen that way, but it happened from an honest mistake.”

WATCH: Awkward! Steve Harvey Accidentally Crowns the Wrong Winner of Miss Universe After Misreading His Cue Card

The pageant, which used to be co-owned by Donald Trump, also featured Ashley Graham as a backstage host, and Flo Rida and Boyz II Men as musical performers.