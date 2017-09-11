Bodies
Miss America Goes Political! Hear Contestants’ Answers to Tough Trump, Environmental Questions
Contestants faced questions on collusion with Russia and the removal of Confederate statues
By People Staff
Posted on
MISS MISSOURI, JENNIFER DAVIS
Q: There are multiple investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia on the election. Well, did they? You're the jury: guilty or innocent, and please explain your verdict.
A: Right now I'd have to say innocent because not enough information has been revealed. We're still investigating this and I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent. And if we do find the evidence that they have had collusion with Russia, then the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly.
MISS TEXAS, MARGANA WOOD
Q: Last month a demonstration of neo-Nazis, white supremacists and the KKK in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and a counter protestor was killed. The president said there was shared blame with "very fine people on both sides." Were there? Tell me yes or no and explain.
A: I think that the white supremacist issue … it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing the fact and making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.
MISS NORTH DAKOTA, CARA MUND
Q: One hundred ninety five countries signed the Paris Agreement in which each country sets non-binding goals to reduce man-made climate change. The U.S. is withdrawing from the agreement, citing negligible environmental effects and negative economic impact. Good decision? Bad decision? Which is it and why?
A: I do believe it's a bad decision. Once we reject that we take ourselves out of the negotiation table, and that's something we really need to keep in mind. There is evidence that climate change is existing, so whether you believe it or not we need to be at that table, and I think it's just a bad decision on behalf of the United States.
MISS NEW JERSEY, KAITLYN SCHOEFFEL
Q: A recent poll found slightly over half of Americans favored leaving Confederate statues in place, while others want them removed. Keep them, or get rid of them? What's your vote and why?
A: I don't think the answer is to get rid of these statues, I think the answer is to relocate them into museums. Because we are truly defined by our country's history, and I don't think that it's something we need to forget; we need to always remember it, and honor our history of America because it truly makes us who we are as Americans. But they should be moved to museums.
MISS DISCTRICT OF COLUMBIA, BRIANA KINSEY
Q: Given the evidence that concussions from playing football can cause brain damage, would you support legislation that outlaws full-contact football in elementary and high school? Yes or no and why?
A: I do believe that I would. As someone who wants to go into the medical profession, I know how important it is to keep our kids safe so that they can have a quality education, and where they're getting to high school and they're playing these sports, they're able to do so at the best of their ability, and they're not limited because they chose to play football at a young age.
