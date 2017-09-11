Miss America Goes Political! Hear Contestants’ Answers to Tough Trump, Environmental Questions

MISS MISSOURI, JENNIFER DAVIS

Q: There are multiple investigations into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia on the election. Well, did they? You're the jury: guilty or innocent, and please explain your verdict.

A: Right now I'd have to say innocent because not enough information has been revealed. We're still investigating this and I think we should investigate it to its fullest extent. And if we do find the evidence that they have had collusion with Russia, then the justice system should do their due diligence and they should be punished accordingly.