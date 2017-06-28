As a busy working mom of two, Younger star Miriam Shor doesn’t strive for perfection when it comes to her daily diet.

The New York-based actress says she fills up on veggies and protein but doesn’t restrict herself when it comes to food she loves. She also maintains an active lifestyle — Shor says she walks 2 to 7 miles a day, some of them with her 4-year-old daughter on her shoulders.

Beyond that, it’s been awhile since she’s found herself lifting weights or running on a treadmill. “I went to the gym 4 days in a row in January of 2016. That’s the last time I went.”

But Shor says she does her best: “My philosophy is to eat as healthy as I can whenever I can, but not to beat myself up when I don’t. Eating good food is, to me, one of life’s greatest joys and I will never punish myself for it.”

Check out Shor’s daily food log below, and for more on her diet and workouts, pick up a copy of PEOPLE, on stands now.

Hydration

“I drink as much water as I can when I remember.”

Breakfast

Cup of black tea with whole milk and 1 tsp. of sugar, half an order of pancakes with butter and syrup, Halumi eggs and salad, ordered from Cafe Mogador in New York City (my favorite N.Y.C. restaurant)

Lunch

Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil salad

Snack

Large handful of nuts (I feel that I should divulge the fact that I have VERY large hands) and the rest of my daughter’s after-school snack — sweaty, slightly stale popcorn, but it is ORGANIC!

Dinner

Apple and cheddar salad with apple cider vinaigrette, 6 pieces of pizza with mozzarella (I just want to make clear that this pizza is EXTREMELY thin … and also EXTREMELY delicious), mushrooms, basil and olives, and her daughter’s broccoli, ordered from Gruppo in New York City

Dessert

1/3 of her daughter’s leftover chocolate Easter bunny (pretty sure she’s forgotten about it) and three glasses of white wine (I want to tell you what kind but I had three glasses so I cannot remember)

Total Calories:

2,966

The Verdict:

“Miriam’s breakfast is healthy and fun,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore. “The eggs provide protein, and by splitting the pancakes, she can still enjoy a breakfast favorite.” Including a salad and a side of broccoli, plus veggie toppings on the pizza, were also great choices, says Moore. However, “a lighter dinner, with a slice or two less, might help her get the best sleep.” But overall “I love her balanced approach to meals.”