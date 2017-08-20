Mini-Me! Kate Beckinsale’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Lily Looks Like Her Twin in New Bikini Photo

Kate Beckinsale has a mini-me!

The British actress’ 18-year-old daughter Lily Beckinsale posted a cute bikini snap on Instagram Saturday that closely resembles pictures Beckinsale has posted of herself in two-piece bathing suits.

This is not the first time fans noted how similar Lily — who is Kate’s daughter with ex Michael Sheen — looks to her mom. In April, the mother-daughter duo posted parallel pics of themselves in bikinis.

The 44-year-old mom and actress recently appeared on Netflix’s Chelsea with Chelsea Handler, and talked about how she discusses body positivity with Lily.

“The thing that I tell her, which is something that I found really helpful probably about her age, is, I found this Susan Faludi book called Backlash: The Undeclared War Against American Women,” she explained.

“There’s a moment in that where she talks about how when, politically, women make big strides, it seems to always happen that the fashion becomes very completely unattainable body type. And it’s this sort of unconscious way of controlling women to distract them into a kind of self-loathing,” she added.

really busy day A post shared by lily mo (@lily_beckinsale) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Director Michael Bay Responds to Claims He Bodyshamed Kate Beckinsale

The actress also opened up about co-parenting with Sheen, whom she dated for eight years until they split in 2003. Their relationship has remained amicable since the breakup, and Beckinsale has a good relationship with Sheen’s girlfriend since 2014, Sarah Silverman.

“I think the thing is, if you both really put your kid’s well-being first, and share a sense of humor, you’re sort of halfway there,” she said.

Lily will be heading off to college in the fall.