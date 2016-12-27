Miley Cyrus Gets Her ‘Asstanga’ Kicked After Taking a 10-Day Break from Yoga

Miley Cyrus has been taking a break from her workouts while celebrating Christmas with fiancé Liam Hemsworth and their families, but now she’s back on the yoga mat.

The singer, 24, shared a snap on Instagram from her yoga session on Tuesday in which she impressively holds her body weight up in a cross-legged position, but she admits it was hard to get back into the flow after not practicing yoga for 10 days.

“I will never not practice for 10 days ever again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked!” she posted (in reference to the ashtanga style of yoga).

Cyrus did give herself credit for nailing the pose after indulging over the Christmas holiday.

“Hey, but not [too] shabby for a girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni!” she wrote.

I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again! Today I got my ASStanga kicked! Ouchie boo boo! Dayummm I'm shocked dis girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni could get z booty off da ground! A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Cyrus has previously said that practicing yoga helps her stay sane.

WATCH: Miley Cyrus is Returning to Acting!

“Gotta do yoga not for my body but for my mind!” she posted on Instagram in March. “Do yoga or go crazy!”