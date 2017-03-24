Social Media Star Shows the Dramatic Difference Between Posed and Unposed Lingerie Photos

Megan Jayne Crabbe is exposing the truth about the lingerie campaign photos we see in magazines and on billboards.

The body positive social media star shared side-by-side photos of herself in the same lingerie set, but in one photo she has professional posing, makeup and lighting, and the other shows her in a more natural pose without her makeup and hair done.

“The photo on the left is staged as hell,” Crabbe wrote on Instagram. “I was told where to put my legs, how to angle my arm, which way to tilt my hips and even how to hold my fingers. My eyes were watering from the false lashes and my hair will probably never look like that again.”

Crabbe notes that all that effort goes into most of the media images we see of women in lingerie.

“These are the type of images we compare ourselves to everyday — a posed, polished, perfectly lit snapshot of the highlight reel,” she wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Lena Dunham Promotes Positive Body Image While Soaking in the Sun

After taking the professional-quality photos, Crabbe “recreate[d] the pictures make-up free, hair undone and relaxed. Because behind-the-scenes deserves to be celebrated too!”

“Our bodies are glorious from every angle. Posed or unposed. Polished or not,” she continued. “And we sure as hell don’t need to compare ourselves to anybody’s highlight reel. After all, the model in the magazine doesn’t even look like the model in the magazine most of the time.”