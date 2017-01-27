Meet 5 of This Year’s Miss Universe Contestants

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier

After watching her grandmother lose her eyesight, Pelissier hopes to find a cure for blindness — she's working toward her master's degree in scientific research in optometry and vision. She also wants to bring her country to the forefront of the competition, held this year in the Philippines.

"It has been 42 years since Haiti has been in the finals, and I’m going to make the world see how great my country is," Pelissier tells PEOPLE. "After the natural disasters that Haiti and myself have experienced, I’ve been determined to bring back the smiles in my country."