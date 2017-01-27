Bodies News
Meet 5 of This Year’s Miss Universe Contestants
Hear from five of the 86 women competing to be the next Miss Universe
By Julie Mazziotta•@julietmazz
Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier
After watching her grandmother lose her eyesight, Pelissier hopes to find a cure for blindness — she's working toward her master's degree in scientific research in optometry and vision. She also wants to bring her country to the forefront of the competition, held this year in the Philippines.
"It has been 42 years since Haiti has been in the finals, and I’m going to make the world see how great my country is," Pelissier tells PEOPLE. "After the natural disasters that Haiti and myself have experienced, I’ve been determined to bring back the smiles in my country."
Miss Mauritius, Kushboo Ramnawa
The tiny island nation may be filled with sunbathing beauties, but Ramnawa spent her time hitting the books. She earned her bachelor's degree in chemical and renewable energy engineering and regularly contributes to non-governmental organizations.
"Knowing that I will be walking on the same stage as some incredible women who I have looked up to, including two of this year’s judges Leila Lopes and Sushmita Sen, makes me proud of myself that I’ve come this far to represent my country," she tells PEOPLE.
Miss Sierra Leone, Hawa Kamara
Kamara is already making history: She's the first from Sierra Leone to ever compete in the Miss Universe pageant. She says just being among her fellow competitors these last few days has been inspiring.
"The contestants are intelligent and impressive and represent 86 different countries. Being here, I’ve already learned so much about myself, other cultures and nationalities," she says. "We are here to show the world how great our countries are and what we are doing to make our countries stronger."
Miss Peru, Valeria Piazza
For Piazza, simply being able to compete in the pageant is an accomplishment — four months ago she was in a car accident that left her with a bent spine and temporary paralysis. But it actually made her more determined to get to the Philippines in time for the competition.
"I have worked very hard and long for this moment – I know that in just a few days, this is where it all pays off and I am able to have that moment on stage where I can feel confident in all I have accomplished," Piazza tells PEOPLE.
Miss Austria, Dajana Dzinic
Inspired by her parents — refugees from the former Yugoslavia — Dzinic helps Syrian refugees arriving in Austria by teaching them German. Now the college student is ready to learn all she can at the Miss Universe pageant.
"I’ve come to realize that I don’t want to be most beautiful, what I want to be is the hardest working woman in the world," she says. "I’m ready to show the world my strength and intelligence that I’ve gained through my experience with a higher level of education."