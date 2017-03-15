Matt Damon Sneaks In a Workout at Tufts University in His Hometown of Boston

Wherever he goes, Matt Damon is ready to pump some iron. So when The Great Wall star, 46, landed on Tufts University’s Medford/Somerville campus on Wednesday, the actor was ready to work up a sweat.

Damon and a male friend headed to the Steve Tisch Sports and Fitness Center where the actor worked out on the StairMaster and then lifted light weights.

“He was definitely ripped,” Josh Morris, a senior at Tufts who was working out in the gym when he spotted Damon, tells PEOPLE. “I seemed to be the only person who noticed him, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say hi. He was with an older gentleman who appeared to be a friend or trainer.”

Morris even managed to sneak a quick selfie with Damon before heading out.

“Many students were saying hi, and he seemed very friendly. I assume he knew what he was getting into working out at a university gym,” Morris continues.

Almost didn't lift today, but now glad that I did A post shared by justjoshinya_ (@justjoshinya_) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Dressed in a New England Patriots hat and a gray Boston Red Sox T-shirt, the actor also provided quite a thrill for the Tufts University field hockey team, posing for a photo with a few of the team members.

RELATED VIDEO: See This Epic Mashup of Matt Damon Eating!

“Matt Damon just stopping in for a quick workout and to wish the Jumbos best of luck in 2017!” the team posted on their Facebook page.

It was recently announced that Damon would narrate the Boston Marathon documentary Boston. He grew up across the river in the Central Square neighborhood of Cambridge.