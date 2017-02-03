Touch My Body! Mariah Carey Shares Gym Photo Wearing Fishnet Tights and Heels

Mariah Carey has a strong set of pipes, but she’s also proud of her leg game and isn’t afraid to show them off!

The “Touch My Body” singer posted a suggestive photo on Instagram on Thursday night, showing off her legs while on a stairmaster.

Carey, 46, captioned the photo, “Climb every mountain @gunnarfitness,” while leaning on the machine wearing white stiletto boots, black fishnet tights and a black and white jacket.

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

The singer also posted a shot of herself lifting weights and “running amok.” Carey’s sneaker booties are from Rihanna‘s Fenty Puma collection, which the “Work” singer noted on her Instagram when she shared Carey’s photo, writing, “Yo I made it!!!” in the caption.

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

The posts come after Carey shared a preview of her new song, “I Don’t,” which was inspired by her failed engagement with Australian billionaire James Packer.

On Sunday’s episode of Mariah’s World, the “Without You” singer headed back into the studio to record a breakup ballad motivated by her split.

“Ever since the tour wrapped, I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” she explained on the E! docu-series. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Although Carey’s split from Packer left her “very hurt,” according to sources, she has since embarked on a new romantic journey with 33-year-old choreographer Bryan Tanaka.

After being photographed together during downtime from Carey’s tour, relationship rumors into overdrive when they were spotted engaging in some intense beach PDA over Thanksgiving weekend. They frolicked in the waves at Maui’s Grand Wailea Resort in Hawaii when Carey wasn’t enjoying the holiday with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their two children, 5-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

It is believed that Packer was concerned about Carey’s closeness to Tanaka prior to the end of their engagement.

The full “I Don’t” song premieres on Feb. 3.