Maria Sharapova Shares How She Stays in Shape Off the Tennis Court

Maria Sharapova plays tennis for three hours a day, five to six days a week, but says the workouts she does off the courts are just as important.

“Our bodies get used to something when we do it consistently, so I think the biggest gift that I can give to my body is always making it guess,” Sharapova, 29, told PEOPLE at an exclusive workout and wellness event with Supergoop! — which she co-owns — in Los Angeles on Tuesday to promote the Barre to Bar Beauty set.

“It’s really about mixing it up and doing different things,” she continues. “As much as I play tennis, I want to do workouts that are different.”

Some of her go-tos are Pilates and core workouts using a physioball.

“I love doing core because it’s the center of the chain for everything,” she says. “I love Pilates, I love stretching. It’s a little bit of everything.”

She also makes sure to give her body a day of rest each week.

“When we think about working out and staying in shape, we think about constantly doing it, but sometimes the days off are just as important for your body as the days that you’re on,” says Sharapova.

Sharapova is prepping her return to professional tennis after being suspended for more than a year.

When it comes to diet, Sharapova takes a balanced approach and doesn’t deprive herself.

“It’s about making the right choices for your body, but I also think indulging is a part of it,” she says. “It’s important mentally to give yourself a break as well. If you’re constantly resisting and saying ‘no,’ that becomes a challenge. I try to keep it 80/20 where 80 percent you’re healthy and you’re really aware that you’re eating clean, and 20 percent giving yourself a chance to relax and have a piece of bread and a cookie!”