Maria Menounos is giving fans an intimate look at her recovery six months after her life-saving brain surgery.

The former E! host, 39, shared a video taken 24 hours after her surgery in an Instagram post on Friday.

“I still can’t believe that you can eat and speak normally so soon after,” Menounos wrote in the caption. “It was hard to keep my eyes open bc I was seeing double at this point.”

Menounos thanked those who sent her kind messages, adding their stories prompted her to share the video.

“On my 6 month anniversary, I wanted to share this so if you are about to go through this you can see with your own eyes what it can be like,” she wrote. “Everyone is different…but if I can ease your fears a bit I would like to.”

Menounos also thanked her friends, who cared for her as she recovered in the hospital.

“Also want to stress the importance of friends!” she wrote. “@alyssawallerce my best friend of 26 years was by my side for months and she fed me this first meal (broth)… it’s a journey and you need help so Don’t be afraid to ask for it.”

She added, “Forever grateful to Alyssa and all my amazing friends who helped me through this!”

In the video, Menounos was in her hospital bed, with the lights dimmed while Wallerce slowly fed her the broth.

Menounos jokingly said to the camera, “I got sh— friends, as you can tell.”

RELATED VIDEO: Maria Menounos Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor—While Her Mom Is Fighting Stage IV Brain Cancer

In July, she opened up to PEOPLE about her shocking brain tumor diagnosis and the surgery, saying she was diagnosed with a meningioma brain tumor in February as she was caring for her mother, who was suffering from stage 4 brain cancer.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” she said of receiving her diagnosis. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor — and now I have one too?”

She underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the mass on June 8 — her 39th birthday.