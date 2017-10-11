Mandy Moore is not here for your photoshopping rumors.

The This Is Us star called out commenters on her Instagram page who accused her of editing her photos to make herself look slimmer. They were critiquing a series of photos the actress shared from her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Moore, 33, started replying in the comments of a post from Tuesday to refute her critics.

“Not nice or true,” she told one follower. “Do better.”

“This is so disheartening. Nope just the angle. Ugh,” she told another.

Moore then updated the photo caption to tell her fans that she would never alter her pictures.

“I am 5’10 and a size 6. I have NEVER photoshopped pictures. That’s not what I’m about,” she wrote. “If you’re going to be rude about people’s bodies, go elsewhere.”

Moore recently shared that she’s been having stomach problems, and may have celiac disease. She appears to be following a gluten-free diet, and underwent a colonoscopy on Saturday to get a definitive diagnosis.

“Grog city,” Moore shared in her Instagram story. “Just had an upper endoscopy to officially see whether or not I have celiac [disease] (only way to officially diagnose)…things are looking 👌).”