Mandy Moore Loses Battle with Shower Door Handle: 'How Does a Girl Get Rid of a Black Eye Pronto?'

Mandy Moore ran into a little drama at home on Thursday night … literally.

The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Friday to share a selfie of her bruised, stitched-up face after she apparently injured herself via her shower door handle. Moore, 33, needed stitches after the accident, so she called Los Angeles-based Dr. David Stoker, who made a house call after hours.

“Shower door handle — 1, Mandy — 0,” she quipped. “Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus ice and arnica??)”

“Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!” she added. “Never had stitches or a black eye before … what a day!”

But of course, Moore’s wonderful TV family was there to bring a smile to her face. Hours later, the actress shared a hilarious screenshot of a text exchange on Instagram, in which her makeup artist, hairstylist and This Is Us costar Milo Ventimiglia can all be seen sporting matching (fake) black eyes.

Don't mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever. Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup, @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia. A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

“Don’t mean to blow up their spot but I have the best work family ever, ever, ever,” she gushed. “Come on!! Love you @zoehaymakeup @michaelpreitzhair and @miloanthonyventimiglia.”

Season 2 of This Is Us premieres Sept. 26 on NBC.