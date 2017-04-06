Mama June & Her Trainer Kenya Crooks Reveal Her Diet Tricks That Are Helping Her Stay Fit

After dropping 300 lbs., Mama June Shannon is determined to maintain her weight loss by sticking to a healthy diet.

The reality star, 37, had already made one major diet change in 2014 — cutting out soda — when her daughter Pumpkin suffered a brain injury after the family got into a car crash, and was told by the neurologist she could no longer drink the sugary beverage.

“I was drinking three to four Code Reds a day, and I just went cold turkey that day,” Shannon tells People Now.

Shannon’s trainer Kenya Crooks suggests swapping soda for fruit-infused water.

“For people who don’t like to drink water by itself, what we’ve done is we’ve thrown some strawberries and kiwi in there,” says Crooks. “It’s really good, and it helps you get it down a whole lot faster.”

When Shannon is short on time, she drinks Propel flavored waters as a substitute for her formerly beloved sodas.

“Propel has great flavors like Grape and Wild Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry,” she says “Honestly to me, they taste like soda. If I drink soda right now it would taste like crap.”

Crooks also recommends replacing unhealthy sweet treats like cupcakes with watermelon to curb sugar cravings.

“The cool thing about watermelon is that it’s basically 92 percent liquid,” he says. “It satisfies your sweet tooth, but you can also pee-pee that thing right out!”

Instead of reaching for potato chips, Crooks suggests snacking on apple chips or grapes — which have become Shannon’s go-to snack.

“Grapes are probably my favorite thing,” says Shannon, who adds that her daughters prefer snacking on watermelon. “The grapes the girls actually like, but the watermelon more so than the grapes.”

For anyone who wants to start their own weight loss journey, Shannon offered her advice: “Take it one day at a time,” she says. “Don’t ever give up. You don’t have to be perfect, just take it at the pace you want to. It’s all in moderation, especially the eating!”