Mama June Shannon has finally debuted her shocking body transformation, but the From Not to Hot star says it wasn’t cheap to achieve the look.
In a matter of months, Shannon underwent an extensive series of surgeries that include the insertion of a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings,” and stomach — an area where doctors removed 9 lbs. of loose skin. All to the tune of $75,000.
Here’s the breakdown of what each procedure costs, according to her surgeon Dr. Daniel G. Kolder of Pacifica Institute of Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery.
Breast Augmentation/Mastopexy (Breast Lift): $14,000–$15,000
Shannon had breast implants and a lift.
Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck)/Liposuction: $15,000–$16,000
To take care of loose skin around her middle, Shannon had a tummy tuck and liposuction.
Rhytidectomy (Face Lift): $17,000–$18,000
To remove her “turkey neck,” Shannon lifted and tightened her skin.
Brachioplasty (Arm Lift)/Liposuction: $11,000–$12,000
An arm lift and liposuction took care of floppy skin.
- For more on Mama June Shannon’s weight loss transformation, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday
Shannon also had gastric sleeve surgery estimated between $8,000 and $10,000 “This was the worst surgery,” Shannon tells PEOPLE of the procedure, which shrinks one’s stomach capacity. “So painful.” Plus new veneers on her top teeth estimated at $10,000.
FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack
Despite going under the knife multiple times, she’s not bothered by those who accuse her of “cheating ” her way to self-improvement.
“It’s not like I’m Miss Plastic,” she says. “I don’t consider a tummy tuck or face skin removal ‘plastic surgery.’ I believe it’s something that makes you feel better than you did with the skin hanging. I can promise you I’m never going back to my old size. I’m happy where I’m at.”
The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.