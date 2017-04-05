How Mama June Shannon's Quest for a Revenge Body Became an 'Emotional' Journey: 'It's Not About Anybody Else'

When Mama June Shannon found out her ex Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson was getting remarried, she set out to drastically transform her body, but midway through the process, she realized that looking good could not be about revenge: “I was like, ‘This needs to be about me and making myself happy.’ ”

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star underwent an extensive series of surgeries that include the insertion of a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach — an area where doctors removed 9 lbs. of loose skin.

Watch PEOPLE Features: Mama June’s Shocking Transformation, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on your favorite device.

Now that the hard part is behind her, she’s adamant she’ll keeps the pounds off with better food decisions, exercise and portion control. “I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she says. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

As for her ex, Shannon says she’s happy he’s out of her life, and she’s focused on her future and finding love.

“I’ve always been in a serious relationship, so I don’t know what it is to date,” she says. “I’m just trying to live for the moment and whatever happens, happens.”

For more on Mama June Shannon’s weight loss transformation, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.