Mama June Shannon's Post-Surgery Diet: Protein Packs, Little Debbie Pies and Mexican Food

Mama June Shannon may have dropped a shocking 300 lbs., but the reality star — who famously chowed down on “sketti” (a.k.a. noodles slathered in butter and ketchup) — still hasn’t completely overhauled her diet.

“Nobody taught me how to cook, so it’s a learning experience all the time as we look up new recipes,” Shannon says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star underwent an extensive series of surgeries that include the insertion of a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings,” and stomach — an area where doctors removed 9 lbs. of loose skin.

Since then, Shannon has switched to a low-carb, low-sugar diet, though she still indulges in her favorite cheat meal items: “Mexican, barbecue and Little Debbie jelly-filled pies,” she reveals. “They are heaven in a box.”

One lesson Shannon learned the hard way? Eating way too much in one sitting.

“I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” she says. “When you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

For more on Mama June Shannon’s weight loss transformation, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

For the most part Shannon tries to stick to a simple diet.

Breakfast

“I don’t kind of eat breakfast. If I’m lucky enough, I get my ass up before 12, 1 o’clock most days, so breakfast is nonexistent.”

Lunch

“I usually have a protein pack with slices of meat, cheese and almonds.”

Snack

“Grapes and cheese are my go-to,” says Shannon. “I walk by the refrigerator, get three or four grapes and then walk away.”

Dinner

“We eat chicken and beans plus whatever sides the girls want,” says Shannon, who keeps portions small.

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

While she’s still figuring out her diet, Shannon says her self-confidence is through the roof. “I thought of myself as being sexy before,” she declares. “Now, I’m the s—.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.