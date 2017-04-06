Mama June Says No One Recognizes Her Anymore: ‘I Feel Like I’m in Disguise’

Mama June Shannon has been busy making the rounds on a New York City media tour, but says no one has recognized her on the streets after her dramatic 300-lb. weight loss transformation.

“It’s kind of crazy,” the reality star, 37, tells People Now. “A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk. I haven’t been noticed that much in New York, so it’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise.”

June says the experience of being able to walk around incognito has actually been “kind of weird.”

“Normally when I walk through the streets, everybody notices me, and now it’s like nobody [does],” she says. “It’s kind of calm, and [I’m] able to enjoy the city.”

Shannon has documented her weight loss journey on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot, which followed her as she spent upwards of $75,000 to have gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation and skin removal surgery.

The reality star — who weighed in at 460 lbs. at her biggest — says she plans on keeping the weight off with better food decisions, exercise and portion control.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m happy where I’m at.”