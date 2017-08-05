Mama June Models Trim Figure in Little Black Dress Months After 300-Lb. Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon has found herself the perfect little black dress for her upcoming birthday celebration.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, who turns 38 on Aug. 10, modeled her new size 4 figure in a flattering knee-length LDB, with cold-shoulder sleeves and scoop neckline.

She was all smiles in the shot released Thursday and taken in her home. And it’s no wonder. Months after revealing her she dropped 300 lbs. in a drastic body transformation, Shannon seems to be maintaining her weight — something she previously told PEOPLE she planned on doing with better food decisions, exercise and portion control.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she said. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

Viewers had watched Shannon’s stunning transformation on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot as the reality star spent upwards of $75,000 to have gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation and 9 lbs. of skin removal surgery on her “turkey neck,” “bat wings” and stomach.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Shannon told PEOPLE Now in April. “A lot of people don’t recognize who I am until I talk… it’s kind of like I’m in my own disguise.”

“Normally when I walk through the streets, everybody notices me, and now it’s like nobody [does],” she added.

Shannon — who weighed in at 460 lbs. at her biggest — said she hopes her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin Shannon,” 17, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo Thompson,” 11, will embrace the same lifestyle changes, though it’s not something she’s forcing on them. (Shannon also has a 20-year-old daughter Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon and eldest, estranged daughter child Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 22.)

“I do worry about their health, but I’m not going to say, ‘You got to eat salads all the time,’ ” Shannon explained. “I’ve seen Pumpkin and Alana lose and gain weight, but I don’t want them to end up like I did at 460 lbs. Who would want that?”