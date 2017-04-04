Girls on the Go! Mama June Lands with Honey Boo Boo in N.Y.C. to Show Off Svelte New Revenge Body

Look out New York City — Mama June Shannon has landed!

The reality star — who is now free to step out and showcase her stunning slimmed-down figure — made her way through New York’s JFK airport on Tuesday after revealing exclusively with PEOPLE the highly anticipated final results of her drastic weight loss transformation.

For her airport style, Shannon opted for a casual-chic look by wearing black leggings, a white and black floral top, a tan jacket and a pair of white sneakers.

Along for the ride was the star’s 11-year-old daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson who also sported a casual look in bright leggings, a neon New York City sweatshirt and a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

The star of Mama June: From Not to Hot, who once tipped the scales at 460 lbs., has been turning heads ever since her big reveal on Friday. Over the weekend, the 37-year-old happily posed for the cameras outside of her Atlanta, Georgia house and Shannon had no problem flaunting her newly-toned body following her gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation and skin removal surgery.

“I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

The finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.